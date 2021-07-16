Health Department stock

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has announced several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. TCHD urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.  

Tompkins County Health Department is offering the following clinics: 

West Hill: Cayuga View Apartments (Conifer) 

Downtown Ithaca: Tompkins County Public Library 

Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm to be registered over the phone. 

NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.  

