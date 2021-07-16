The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has announced several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. TCHD urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.
Tompkins County Health Department is offering the following clinics:
West Hill: Cayuga View Apartments (Conifer)
- Where: Cayuga View Apartments, 201 Cypress Ct., Ithaca
- When: Tuesday, July 20
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Who: Everyone ages 12+
- Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech, First Dose
- Walk-ins Welcome, Appointments Available: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#cayugaviewapts-july20
Downtown Ithaca: Tompkins County Public Library
- Where: Tompkins County Public Library, 101 E. Green St.
- When: Friday, July 23
Time: 10 a.m. - noon
- Who: Everyone ages 18+
- Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
- Walk-ins Welcome, Appointments Available: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#tcpl-july23
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm to be registered over the phone.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.
