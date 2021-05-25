The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Tompkins County continues to be a leader in New York State for both high vaccination rates and low infection rates. Vaccine is readily available in Tompkins County and TCHD urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We have vaccine widely available in our community and our goal is to make it accessible and convenient for anyone who is eligible and wants to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective, and now, very available. There are multiple options for how to get vaccinated here in Tompkins County.”
Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with Cayuga Health System and local school districts, is offering the following clinics. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor and provide consent.
Cornell University (Bartels Hall)
- Tuesday, May 25 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- J&J vaccine
- Information on registration provided by Cornell
- Walk-ins welcome no appointment necessary
Ithaca City School District
- Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27
- 12-18 years old
- Pfizer vaccine (first dose)
- Registration link was shared by the school district
Shops at Ithaca Mall - Old Sears (40 Catherwood Rd.)
- Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- J&J vaccine
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for transportation options.
- Walk-ins welcome no appointment necessary
Green Street Bus Stop (131 E Green St.)
- Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- J&J vaccine
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30AM - 5:00PM for transportation options.
- Walk-in appointments
Taughannock State Park (1740 Taughannock Blvd.)
- Saturday, May 29-Monday, May 31 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- J&J vaccine
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for transportation options.
- Walk-ins welcome no appointment necessary
Information about local clinics can be found on the TCHD website.
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm to be registered over the phone.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.
Effective May 19, New York State and Tompkins County adopted CDC guidance stating that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State's existing COVID-19 health guidelines including distancing and mask wearing until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Private businesses may still require masks for everyone in their establishments, consistent with the CDC guidance. Unvaccinated people should still wear masks in all settings while around others.
