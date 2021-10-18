The Tompkins County Health Department is announcing two upcoming clinics for booster dosing of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. TCHD is encouraging eligible individuals to get a booster dose when they are able. Individuals with underlying conditions and those who are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to workplace or institutional settings may receive a booster dose at least six months after their original Pfizer COVID-19 series.
All upcoming local clinics will take place at the Cayuga Health Vaccination Site at the Old Sears Building at the Mall (40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca). Register for an appointment using the links below or call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for assistance registering and for transportation options. Please have the date of your second vaccination available for the registration process.
Vaccination Clinics: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Only:
· Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
o https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CE563CEC238C02DAE0530A6C7C168C7C
· Friday, October 22, 2021 from noon – 4 p.m.
o https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CE56527F09330106E0530A6C7C16CACE
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “For those who are eligible and at increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19, we are encouraging you to get your booster shot. Booster shots are available and recommended to help increase your immune response prior to a decrease in protection from the primary vaccine series. We’re encouraging everyone with questions to reach out to your healthcare provider, and for those who are eligible and ready, we are hosting several upcoming booster shot clinics. All available vaccines continue to be safe and effective at protecting against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
Kruppa continued, “We encourage everyone to continue to take precautions and use the tools we have to prevent infection: wear masks, get tested if you have symptoms or are a close contact, and get vaccinated.”
TCHD recently held five successful booster vaccination clinics, administering over 600 shots to eligible community members. COVID-19 vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and medical offices. Contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy for more information.
The following populations are currently eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their original Pfizer COVID-19 series:
· People 65 years and older should receive a booster shot.
· Residents of long-term care settings age 18 years or older should receive a booster shot.
· People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot. For a full list of medical conditions, refer to the Health Department website.
· People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot. For a full list of medical conditions, refer to the Health Department website.
· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to workplace or institutional setting may receive a booster shot. This may include but is not limited to the following:
o Healthcare workers and first responders
o Individuals who work in long-term care facilities and nursing homes
o School and daycare staff working with students who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine due to age
o Food and agricultural workers
o Grocery store workers
o Public transit workers
The recommendations above for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “booster” is separate from the recommended 3rd dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals who are immunocompromised. Please refer to the Health Department website for this previously announced criteria.
Currently, additional data is being collected to determine recommendations for booster doses after an initial 2-dose series of Moderna vaccine or a single-dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
TCHD is reminding the Tompkins County community of the precautions that can be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19:
· Tompkins County continues to be under a mask advisory. Wear a mask while indoors and around others.
· Vaccines are readily available. Get vaccinated when you are able and share accurate information with others who are not yet vaccinated. For information on vaccines and local availability, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup
o Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and are fully vaccinated with one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) are advised to get a third dose of vaccine. Immunocompromised individuals should talk to their provider about a third dose, for more information visit: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#3rddose
· Get tested if you are symptomatic or a close contact of a positive case. For more information on testing, visit: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirussamplingsite#whentogettested
o If you are a fully vaccinated close contact of a positive case, TCHD guidance states that you should avoid contact with unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals for the full 14-day period, even if you test negative.
