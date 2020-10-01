ITHACA -- An employee at GreenStar Food Co-op at the 770 Cascadilla Street location has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. The Health Department has identified and contacted those who had close contact with this employee, and the protocols for essential workers are being followed, according to general manager Brandon Kane.
The co-op remains open and GreenStar’s policies require staff to wear face coverings and gloves and customers to wear face covering. Additionally, curbside pickup and delivery are available through Instacart if you prefer not to go into the building.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should follow the guidelines of their primary care physician or contact the Tompkins County Public Health Department. Testing is provided at Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.– 4 p.m. Pre-register online at https://cayugahealthsystem.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.