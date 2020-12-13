ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department announced that a fifth resident at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home has died due to COVID-19. The facility has been dealing with an outbreak for the past couple weeks that began with 39 residents and 13 staff members testing positive for the disease at the end of November. The New York State Department of Health took over contact tracing and case investigations at that time.
"We were notified today of the passing of a resident at Oak Hill nursing home," Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said. "Our thoughts are with the family and with all of those who are battling the disease."
The Health Department also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at Odyssey Bookstore in Ithaca after an employee tested positive after working at the bookstore during their infectious period. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and any close contacts are in quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at Odyssey Bookstore, 115 W. Green St., Ithaca during the following date and times:
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
If you were at Odyssey Bookstore during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. This site is open Sunday, December 13, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
- Odyssey Bookstore shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols. The bookstore indicated that staff monitor themselves for symptoms and stay home if they are symptomatic. In the store, there is required mask wearing and distancing between staff and customers.
“Anyone who may have been at Odyssey Bookstore during these times should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” Kruppa said.
