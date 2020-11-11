Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for individuals and businesses in New York State after the positivity rate for infections surpassed 2%. Indoor gatherings at private residences are now limited to 10 people, down significantly from the 50 previously allowed.
Additionally, any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10 p.m., however curbside pickup can continue later. Gyms will also be required to close at 10 p.m.
These restrictions go into effect at 10 p.m. this Friday.
Cuomo urged residents to take the disease seriously, continue to wear masks and continue to get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.