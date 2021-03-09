On March 9, New York State announced that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded to include all individuals aged 60+ starting on March 10, and the following essential workers starting on March 17:
- Public-facing government and public employees
- Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need
- Essential in-person public-facing building service workers
The State further defined these groups to include public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, County Clerks, building service workers, and election workers.
The new eligibility groups have been added to the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. TCHD is urging all members of the public who are eligible to complete the registry form and pay close attention to email and phones for when appointments are announced.
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
New York State also announced that vaccination sites, including those run by Counties, are able to vaccinate any eligible individuals. Tompkins County will continue to update the community on prioritized groups via press releases, the TCHD website, and email, and will use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available.
Any eligible individual can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. It was also announced that pharmacies can now vaccinate those 60+ and additionally can now vaccinate teachers.
Individuals being vaccinated must produce proof of eligibility.
- If an individual is eligible due to their employment status, they must prove they are employed in the State of New York.
- If an individual is eligible due to their age, they must produce proof of age and proof of residence in New York.
- If an individuals is eligible due to a comorbidity, they must sign the attestation form.
