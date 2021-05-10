The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is announcing this week’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. TCHD and Cayuga Health System will hold a clinic for everyone who is 18 years old or older at the Mall Site, and a pop-up clinic for Trumansburg area residents. Both clinics will use Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Appointment links have been sent to individuals on the Tompkins County COVID-19 vaccine registry and have been posted on the TCHD website. TCHD is also announcing that walk-ins are welcome at all vaccination clinics.
Cayuga Health Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Clinic (40 Catherwood Dr.)
- Thursday, May 13, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- J&J Vaccine - 18 years and older
- Sign up for the Mall Clinic here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#mall-may13
- Walk-in’s welcome
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for assistance registering and for transportation options.
Trumansburg Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic
- Thursday, May 13, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Trumansburg Elementary School Cafeteria, 100 Whig St., Trumansburg
- J&J Vaccine - 18 years and older
- Sign up for the Trumansburg Clinic here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#tburg-may13
- Walk-in’s welcome
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for assistance registering and for transportation options.
TCHD has recently published a form that businesses, organizations, or community groups can use to request a small, on-site pop-up vaccination clinic for 10 or more individuals. Filling out the form does not guarantee a clinic, and TCHD is unable to accommodate requests for a specific vaccine. The form and more details are available here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popuprequestform.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Now that we’ve surpassed 71% of those 18+ with at least their first dose, we’re working to expand our efforts to hold smaller clinics for people seeking a more convenient vaccine dose or who may not be able to make it to the mall. If a clinic becomes available near you, we encourage you to get your vaccine there, or encourage anyone in need of vaccine to do so.” Kruppa continued, “We have seen really low case numbers over the past month, this trend can be attributed in large part due to the number of people who are vaccinated – this vaccine is both safe to take and can prevent the negative impacts of COVID-19.
All New York State residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. The registry has been translated into Spanish, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Karen, and Burmese, with additional languages to be added. Translated registry pages are available from the main registry page.
All New York State residents must continue to bring proof of identity to vaccine appointments. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor. If you are not a New York resident, you must bring proof that you work or study in New York State. Individuals ages 16-18 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, as that vaccine has been authorized as safe and effective for this population, whereas other vaccines are in trials for people aged 18 and below. TCHD will communicate directly with 16-18 year old individuals on the vaccine registry when Pfizer vaccine is available through local clinics.
A temporary federal and state pause of use of the J&J vaccine following extremely rare reports of adverse events was recently lifted, and previously allocated doses have been approved for use. For more information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#jj-pause
For three weeks after receiving the J&J vaccine, you should monitor yourself for possible symptoms of a blood clot with low platelets. Seek medical care right away if you develop one or more of these symptoms:
- Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Leg swelling
- Persistent abdominal pain
- Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available at clinics run in partnership with Cayuga Health System. Any New York resident 16 years and older can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. Some local pharmacies and doctor’s offices are also offering vaccine appointments to members of the public, though other eligibility restrictions may apply. The Tompkins County Health Department is encouraging 100% of people over 16 years old to get vaccinated when they are able.
