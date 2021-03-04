The Tompkins County Health Department is publishing a link for individuals aged 65 and over to register for a vaccine appointment on Friday, March 5 (tomorrow). If you are under 65 and register, you will be turned away at the vaccination site. TCHD has sent a link to all 65+ individuals on the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, but a number of appointments remain available. Individuals on the registry have been encouraged to pay close attention to their email and phones for appointment announcements.
The public link for individuals aged 65 and over can be found on the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine
Starting the week of March 1, TCHD is allowed to vaccinate individuals in the 65+ population and received 1,570 doses designated for this population. A portion of these doses were administered on-site at low-income senior living facilities, and the rest were offered directly to individuals on the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
Individuals may sign up for an appointment through this public link even if they are on the registry. Individuals may also sign up for an appointment even if they already have a scheduled future appointment at another site.
The Vaccine Registry is a form for anyone who lives, works, and/or goes to school in Tompkins County. Individuals can fill out the form with their name, contact information, and their eligibility group. Once the individual is in the registry, TCHD will send them a registration link when vaccine appointments are available for the group in which they are eligible. The registration link will be sent via email from swift911@tompkins-co.org unless it is noted on the form that the individual does not have access to the Internet. In that case, the person would receive a phone call to assist them with registering. A video to explain how to fill out the vaccine registry form is available on the Health Department website.
To learn more about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, see our website and view the virtual COVID-19 “Office Hours” series with medical professionals who share their experience, answer questions and address concerns about the vaccine.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
