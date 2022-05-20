ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department shared the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding their approval of the Federal Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for individuals ages 5-11 years old.
The Pfizer booster dose is recommended to be given at least five months after completion of initial two-dose vaccine series. Contact your child’s healthcare provider or local pharmacies for more information on booster dose availability. Parents or guardians/caregivers will need to sign a consent form for those under the age of 18.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “The COVID-19 Vaccine booster will extend protection for children ages 5 and up, and we know that the vaccine and its boosters are effective and safe. If you or your children are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated or get boosted. While children do not often have severe illness from COVID-19, there has been increased illness and increased hospitalizations of youth from the omicron variant.”
Additional information about the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 can be found on the TCHD website’s vaccine FAQ page.
