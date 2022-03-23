ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University is moving from alert level green to alert level yellow after a COVID-19 cases began "increasing beyond our predictions, indicating a substantial prevalence of the virus on campus," according to a university statement.
Over the past week, 379 positive cases have been reported among undergraduate, graduate, staff and faculty populations. There are currently 236 active student cases, according to the school's COVID dashboard.
The school attributes this rise in cases to a variety of factors, including relaxing mask requirements, the emergency of the BA.2 variant and increased social activities.
"While the health impacts of infection remain mild for those who are fully vaccinated/boosted, the academic disruption and isolation housing requirements for infected students make it necessary for us to respond to this increase in COVID spread," the university said. Accordingly, as of Wednesday, March 23, the campus moved to COVID-19 alert level yellow.
The school said the purpose of moving to yellow at this time is to ask for enhanced diligence with public health guidance given the recent increase in positive cases. The following actions are voluntary but recommended:
- When socializing at events and attending parties, the school strongly urges students to resume wearing a high-quality mask. The university has free KN-95 masks for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors.
- Do not go to class, work, or social gatherings if you feel unwell. Get rest, wear a mask when in public, and access symptomatic testing.
- Supplemental and opt-in surveillance testing is available. If you have recently traveled, attended a large gathering, or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, log into the Daily Check and schedule an asymptomatic test.
According to the university, the majority of cases being reported on campus are from symptomatic testing, which it said means there are eve more asymptomatic cases within the community.
As the university prepares for spring break next week, officials urge students to maintain vigilance and test before and after break, regardless of whether they travel.
In the coming days, the university asks that students take the following steps:
- Pick up two antigen test kits from any COVID-19 testing site on campus.
- Complete one antigen test prior to the start of break on April 2 and submit the results to the Daily Check.
- Complete the second test at the end of Spring Break and before you return to campus and submit the results to the Daily Check.
Faculty and staff are also encouraged to take a supplemental test upon returning from travel or after attending large gatherings.
