ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University has moved from COVID alert level green to yellow after a recent uptick in cases on campus. Cases have jumped throughout the county over the past couple weeks, with Ithaca College also moving to COVID alert level yellow earlier this week.
According to Cornell’s data, there were 194 new COVID-19 cases reported on the Ithaca Campus between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8. The university attributed it to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, a fact that was echoed by the county’s Public Health Director Frank Kruppa at the Dec. 9 COVID Town Hall.
No university-sponsored student gatherings will be allowed until further notice, and the university is strongly encouraging students to avoid large gatherings off campus. The university also said that because the cases are related to travel and off-campus social events, exams and other on-campus activities will continue as planned.
The majority of positive cases on campus are breakthroughs in fully vaccinated students, according to the university. There have been no serious illnesses or hospitalizations. The university is also urging students, faculty and staff to get booster shots as soon as possible either before winter break or during it.
