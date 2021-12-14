ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University has moved to alert level red following the rapid spread of COVID-19 among the student population. The testing showed evidence of the omicron variant in a significant number of Dec. 13’s positive student samples. There were 433 positive tests over the weekend.
President Martha Pollack said in a statement that the evidence of omicron is preliminary, as the PCR testing identified its hallmark but it still needs to await confirmation from subsequent sequencing.
All final exams will be moved to an online format as of noon, Dec. 14, and all university activities and university-sponsored events are canceled, including the Dec. 18 ceremony for December graduates. Students are also encouraged to “grab-and-go” from Cornell Dining, and libraries are closed. Athletics competitions are canceled, and fitness centers and gyms are closed to students.
Visitors and guests are not allowed on campus, with the exception of those picking up students for break, and must remain masked. Students are encouraged to avoid nonessential contact with others and increase their vigilance with mask-wearing, distancing and hand washing.
Pollack said that while there has not been any serious illness on campus, Cornell has a role in reducing the spread of the disease in the larger community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.