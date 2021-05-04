ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University is loosening restrictions on its Ithaca campus as more than 50% of the on-campus population has been vaccinated. The school said it will continue to assess its guidance and restrictions and that its latest changes are consistent with guidance from the CDC and New York state.
- Fully vaccinated individuals who have submitted proof of vaccination are no longer required to wear a mask when meeting outdoors as part of a small group (10 people or fewer). Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff must continue to wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing is not feasible, and all community members must continue to wear masks when inside.
- Student organizations and group activities can now meet in groups of up to 30 people. This includes intramurals, club sports, fitness classes and registered student organization activity. Because group activities may include both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, all participants are required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Registration, including attendance, is required for the purposes of contact tracing.
- The number of participants in university-sponsored events will increase to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, depending on venue and activity, and in accordance with New York state guidance. Similar to Wellness Days, the university is planning additional opportunities for students to spend much-needed time with friends as the semester draws to an end. Look for additional information from Student and Campus Life about virtual Slope Day and Senior Days. Registration and masks will be required. This guidance does not pertain to Commencement ceremonies, which will follow a distinct set of guidelines.
Additionally, Cornell is hosting an on-campus vaccine clinic for faculty, staff and students Thursday, May 6. All are eligible at this time to sign up for vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.