ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University announced it would be altering its homecoming plans given the continued course of the pandemic. Most in-person events are canceled or modified.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, weighing the risks of overcrowding and the potential for inviting larger numbers of individuals to campus who may not be fully vaccinated or are traveling from regions with high transmission rates,” Fred Van Sickle, vice president for alumni affairs and development, said in a statement.
The homecoming football game and the class of 2020 commencement ceremony will continue as planned with public health measures in place, including limited attendance and mandatory masking.
However, the Homecoming Fan Festival, fireworks and laser show are canceled, as are all other in-person events except for some advisory council meetings. The homecoming schedule online has links to virtual events.
“While it is disappointing that we are not able to have our full slate of in-person homecoming events, we will look to even greater celebrations to share in the future,” Van Sickle said.
