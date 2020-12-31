ITHACA, NY -- Cayuga Health officials announced today that they will open two more COVID-19 sampling/testing locations - in Ithaca and Cortland on Monday, Jan. 4 to help support increased demand in the area.
The new Ithaca sampling site is located at Cayuga Medical Center at the hospital near the back entrance. This site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The Cayuga Health Cortland Sampling Site is located in Gutchess Park in Cortlandville. This site will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Both sites will be performing saliva testing. Swab testing is also available for those that would prefer it. If an individual is registered for a saliva test, they cannot have any tobacco products or anything to eat or drink 30 minutes prior to their appointment.
“We will continue to expand our sampling and testing capabilities to meet the needs of our communities and the surrounding area," states Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. "Increased testing slows the spread of COVID-19 and it is our commitment to do everything that we can for our communities during this time.”
Individuals seeking a test at any of the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites will need to pre-register for an appointment. On-line registration for all of the Cayuga Health sampling sites, including Cayuga Medical Center, Schuyler Hospital, 412 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, and Cortland is available at www.cayugahealth.org. For patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions, please call 607-319-5708.
Earlier this month, at the direction of the New York State Department of Health and in collaboration with the Tompkins County Health Department, Cayuga Health also started to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the community to health care workers and those with essential jobs. Cayuga Health’s vaccine rollout will continue to expand to others in the community in the weeks and months ahead.
For additional information about cases or specific recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health.
To view statistical data and official numbers as they are released by the Cayuga Health Sampling Centers visit: https://cayugahealthsystem.org/coviddata/
