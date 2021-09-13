The Tompkins County Health Department was notified by Cayuga Medical Center of the death of a fully vaccinated Tompkins County resident attributed to COVID-19. The patient, who passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Sept. 11, was 93 years old. This is the first COVID-19 death of a fully vaccinated Tompkins County resident.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We’re saddened by this loss and every loss in our community from COVID-19. This is the first fully vaccinated person to pass from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. We can report the patient was also impacted by pre-existing health conditions which contributed to their passing. Vaccines continue to be effective in preventing severe disease, and a majority of our hospitalizations continue to be individuals who are unvaccinated. TCHD will continue to monitor the severity of disease from COVID-19 and report information when it becomes available.”
The Sept. 11 death will be reflected in the TCHD daily COVID-19 data table on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
