ITHACA, NY -- More than 860 people have signed an open letter to Cornell’s president Martha Pollack and the Cornell Board of Trustees opposing the school’s COVID-19 booster mandate and urging them to change the mandate to a recommendation.
Cornell, like other area schools Ithaca College and Tompkins Cortland Community College, announced during the latter half of the fall semester that booster shots would be required for the spring semester. The announcement came as cases at the university skyrocketed with the introduction of the omicron variant, pushing Cornell into alert level red for the first time since the pandemic started.
Local health officials have also been encouraging residents to receive booster shots in order to reinvigorate the immune response to COVID-19. In the letter, the signees, which include current and former students, faculty and parents, urge the university to weigh “scientific, ethical and legal” factors. The letter states that Cornell has overlooked “recent and evolving scientific data regarding the vaccine and the virus that makes a booster mandate inappropriate and unnecessary, raising serious ethical and legal questions.”
The letter goes on to argue that since so many students are testing positive and the virus is unlikely to be contained, the on-campus population are “in essence, receiving a natural booster based on the very latest variants of the virus.” It’s also stated in the letter that there is “mounting evidence” that “points to serious risks from exposure to the COVID-19 vaccines.” The signees believe those risks are not worth taking as the rate of severe COVID-19 illness in the student-aged population is extremely low.
On Dec. 21, the university put out a statement that they were requiring the booster because they “markedly increase immunity directed against the variant.” All students, faculty and staff are required to have the booster by Jan. 31, or within 30 days after becoming eligible. They also stated university leadership has “followed the science in charting our response to the virus” since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Vaccines followed by boosters are even more protective than the vaccine alone, especially given the rapid spread of the omicron variant among vaccinated populations,” the statement said.
As of publication, Cornell had no further information or update regarding the open letter or booster requirements.
Read the entire open letter at: https://cornelliansagainstboostermandate.wordpress.com/2022/01/08/open-letter-to-cornell-university-board-of-trustees-and-president-martha-pollack/
