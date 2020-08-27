Tompkins County announced that it has received a $150,000 investment from Cornell University on Aug. 27 to go towards ongoing local COVID-19 response: identifying positive cases and eliminating the spread of the virus within the area.
This summer the Health Department said that it worked with Cornell University to increase contact investigation capacity by training new contact tracers at Cornell Health, said the county. Cornell's COVID response has also taken form on their own campus as they navigate the venturesome return of their students to in-person, on-campus learning this fall.
As part of their effort to monitor coronavirus cases within the campus community, the university has implemented a wide-scale surveillance testing program for their students, faculty, and staff. As of this week
, Cornell has tested over 6,500 faculty and staff and identified three positive cases within that time.
On Sunday and Monday, the Ithaca Mall testing facility limited public testing in order to provide tests to the cohort of Cornell students who arrived back to campus between the two days. Tompkins Public Health Director Frank Kruppa lauded the collaboration.
“What I’m hearing from my colleagues around the state is that this kind of collaboration with higher education partners is unique — Cornell has been responsive and engaged since the beginning of the pandemic,” Kruppa said. “We’re grateful for Cornell’s investment to support our efforts.”
The County’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Department have led the public health response in Tompkins County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing response includes supporting increased testing, rigorous contact tracing investigations, issuing mandatory quarantine and isolation orders and conducting daily communications with those individuals, and sharing critical public health information and guidance.
“Cornell’s plan includes wide-scale testing throughout the semester that will help keep the disease from spreading," Kruppa said. "As we identify new positive cases, the Health Department will continue to run contact investigations and isolate and quarantine individuals in partnership with Cornell. Cornell’s caution and collaboration are contributing to the current low prevalence of COVID-19 in Tompkins County.”
Ithaca area leaders released a video
earlier this week welcoming Cornell students back to Ithaca and encouraging them to actively participate in social distancing precautions. The video featured appearances from Mayor Svante Myrick; Gary Ferguson, Executive Director, Downtown Ithaca Alliance; Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Director, Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) and Chairwoman, Tompkins County Legislature and Jennifer Tavares, President & CEO, Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce
For those in need of coronavirus testing, the Sampling Center at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road, is available for pre-scheduled drive through testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Everyone can continue to take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
Refrain from traveling to states listed in the New York Travel Advisory.
Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public.
Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face coverings must be worn by everyone over age two at all times in public places when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Fines are enforceable for individuals who are in violation of these regulations. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.
Non-essential gatherings are limited to 50 people for our region, but must comply with distancing and face covering guidance.
Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household.
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
To file a complaint about a business or social gathering click here.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
