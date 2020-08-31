When Cornell University closed its campus in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, like many students, junior Jeremy Scheck left Ithaca to live at home in Washington, DC. But what might have been a tedious few months in quarantine blossomed into a thriving TikTok account — now sitting comfortably at 1.2 million followers.
TikTok is a social networking/video-sharing app where users can create and share short-form videos of themselves performing dance moves, comedy, talent/music-videos. The videos range anywhere from three to sixty seconds in length. As of August, the application has claimed over a billion users worldwide and 500 million active monthly users. Recently, Donald Trump threatened to ban the app if negotiations with Microsoft or another American company fail; the company is based in China.
In bright lighting and occasionally a different language, Scheck teaches his followers how to make homemade pasta, charts his experiments with sourdough bread, and ices birthday cake. Scheck began his TikTok prior to the pandemic, but he credits his follower growth to the video where he made spicy rigatoni.
This is partially because TikTok’s official account liked Scheck’s video, and unlike the majority of accounts on the app, TikTok’s liked videos — 32 in total — are public. The app’s “For You” page also likely assisted in the video’s popularity. The feature is designed to rapidly share new content from users even if someone doesn’t follow them, meaning Scheck’s spicy rigatoni made its way around the app without himself having a large following. The video has since garnered approximately 5 million views.
“It was weird because I'm in quarantine, I'm barely leaving the house,” he said. “After 100,000 followers all the numbers kind of seemed fake. It's hard to even imagine that. … Hopefully it will be beneficial career wise, but it wasn't something that I set out to do for validation or clout. I was bored!”
Before becoming a virtual chef, Scheck maintained two blogs geared toward students seeking recipes and tricks for their home or college-bound kitchens. When he was a sophomore in high school, Scheck created After School Bakery, presenting sweet treats and how to make them from scratch. His other website, the namesake of Cornell’s stomping grounds, The Collegetown Kitchen offers groundwork recipes tailored to complement taste with timeliness. Both websites are marked by a TikTok tab, linking Scheck’s account.
Debora Scheck, Jeremy’s mother, said she did not know what to expect of TikTok or from his account. However, she said the timing was perfect for Jeremy because in quarantine he had more free time.
“I just thought [TikTok] was kind of a way for young people and teenagers to pass time when they were bored at first,” she said. “It was the perfect storm because here he was during quarantine with not much going on, and his main interests of cooking and photography, … all that came together.”
Jeremy said much of his interest and skills in cooking and creating recipes derive from home, where family meals are frequent and inspiration reaches generations back. His grandmother taught him traditional Jewish dishes like challah, one of his favorite items to bake.
Leo Scheck, one of Jeremy’s four brothers, said he recalls visiting his grandparents’ house on the weekends for family gatherings, where they would make food like handmade pizza dough together.
“I feel like a lot of our family traditions in history have been centered around food,” Leo said. “I have distinct memories of going to my grandparents house every weekend for a barbecue, when we were younger, and the cousins would be there. … I feel like every major family gathering was centered around very specific dishes that our grandparents or our parents would make.”
The backdrop of his videos vary from a lakeside vacation to his backyard at home, but now back at Cornell, Jeremy films in his off campus apartment. The aesthetic of his videos — usually a combination of background music, a voiceover that coaches viewers through a recipe and a heavy focus on the food itself — remains the same.
Jeremy’s first sponsored video was in partnership with Feel Good Voting, an organization seeking to increase voter turnout from 18–30 year-olds in the upcoming 2020 election. Jeremy’s interest in politics partially rests in food and education, two topics he said he believes are inextricably linked together.
“I'm really interested in the intersection of cooking, food, education and policy,” he said. “You can't really separate cooking with a lot of political issues that we have, with food insecurity and food deserts. There's just a lot that's directly linked to politics and … that ties into health and nutrition.”
Although he receives sponsorship offers frequently, Jeremy said he would only take a brand deal if it was paid work and aligned with his personal ethos, an aspect of which Deborah said she was proud.
“I think he’d probably, at some point, like to have it be financially useful to him, but he's very careful about potential brands and things that he would sign onto because he doesn't want to cheapen his image,” she said. “He wants to be true to himself, and I'm proud of that approach.”
TikTok is Jeremy’s largest following, though his Instagram counterpart has approximately 54,900 followers. If the app were to be banned, which Leo said he’s not entirely sure will actually happen, Jeremy has shared in some of his videos that all his recipes will continue to be posted on Collegetown Kitchen and After School Bakery, as well as his Instagram.
Scheck said that because he published both websites before quarantine, he felt he had already laid the foundation for his TikTok account — and perhaps soon his future without it.
“I felt like on one hand, it was unplanned, but on the other hand I kind of worked towards it my whole life,” he said.
