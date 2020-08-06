Cornell University issued its Student Behavioral Compact for all undergraduate, graduate and professional students for the 2020–2021 academic year in hopes of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
The compact requires students to complete a COVID-19 educational training course, which includes a brief quiz one must pass, prior to enrolling in courses. Students will also need to give a "formal attestation" of the compact.
In the document, the university outlines multiple expectations that students must abide by. For health and wellness, students will need to provide a local address and emergency contact information before enrolling in classes. Students will also need to be "tested frequently for COVID-19," including "shortly after [their] arrival in Ithaca and as a part of regularly scheduled surveillance testing for the Cornell community." The university also demands that all students follow the university's and Tompkins County's guidelines for the virus. Guests from off-campus have been forbidden.
In terms of social gatherings, all students clubs and organizations will meet through virtual interaction as often as they can, though if that is not possible they must follow the university's social distancing and hygiene guidelines. When gathering in person, clubs and organizations must hold meetings with no more than 30 people, distance each person six feet apart and wear a face mask at all times.
When attending class in person, students must wear a face mask and sit six feet apart from one another as much as possible.
The compact can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.