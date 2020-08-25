Cornell University unveiled a new COVID testing dashboard and alert system that will allow Ithacans to monitor the Cornell COVID-infection rate and campus status, which has rested comfortably at 0.1 percent for Cornellians and 0.2 percent for undergraduates since testing began. Cornell said it plans to update the dashboard daily.
The tracking dashboard will monitor “five key metrics” to determine campus response, said the university. The color-coded alert levels will provide viewers with a visual image of the threat to the community as Cornell sees it. Green will mark the lowest threat level to the community and the color will be changed to yellow, orange or red as the threat level increases.
Here’s a list of the metrics, Cornell will be using to determine the threat/alert level:
numbers of infections over the past seven days (after completion of arrival testing) and cumulatively;
availability of quarantine and isolation space;
local health system capacity;
community spread of COVID in the greater Ithaca area; and
the inventory of supplies needed to conduct surveillance testing.
In addition to the color-coded alert system, the university will also be sharing how many tests are performed and the number of positive test results found within the campus community. The university said that a red threat level “would prompt consideration of whether to deactivate the campus.”
The university has offered professors and students the option to assume the semester via online or in-person learning individually, but all students, faculty and staff who are studying, researching or working on the Ithaca campus are required to undergo regular surveillance testing, beginning Sept. 2 and continuing throughout the semester. So far, as students have arrived to campus, they’ve been required to undergo Arrival Screening for the virus, a plan that hasn’t gone as smoothly as many had thought it would.
Students have mentioned having to wait in long lines to receive testing and then having to wait longer than 24-hours to receive their test results. Some students who arrived after the on campus testing site had closed weren’t able to get tested on arrival, but instead the next day, meanwhile living on campus before then. And recently, the Cayuga Health System Sampling Site was overwhelmed by Cornell student testing, a foreseen dilemma, and was unable to offer it’s full capacity of services to local Ithacans.
Peter Frazier, associate professor in the School of Operations Research and Information Engineering, who led the team that developed the new model for Cornell said that by testing frequently, they university hopes to identify even the asymptomatic individuals, who don’t exhibit any symptoms themselves and unknowingly pass along the virus to others. He said that because the university screens for those individuals, the numbers will be inflated in comparison to Tompkins County’s numbers, which only screens people who ask to be tested and are often worried they exhibit symptoms.
Vice provost for Academic Integration Dr. Gary Koretzky, said that he thinks the results have come out better than expected. In the past, Koretzky has made statements that suggested the community should expect a surge of new cases on the college campus.
“It’s better than what we had hoped for, but it still requires vigilance,” Koretzky said. “It requires vigilance on testing, but really importantly it’s also about the behavioral modifications – masks and distancing. Testing is only there for when people become infected. The goal is to prevent those infections.”
The resummation of an in-person semester has high stakes, and all eyes are on Cornell at the moment to see if the university can pull it off. Already, several universities around the country that have tried to implement an in-person semester have been forced to cancel due to a surge of infection among students, most notably UNC Chapel Hill and Notre Dame.
The university is continuing its phased move-in to campus housing. The weekend saw a large cohort of students arrive in Ithaca, and more continue to arrive.
“I do believe deeply in our students and I’m certainly hopeful that we will be able to set an example for the nation in this regard,” said Vice President of Student and Campus Life in a previous address on campus reopening to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.