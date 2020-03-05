In a letter issued to the Cornell University community on March 5, the university ended all school-related international travel in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Provost Michael Kotlikoff, Vice Provost for International Affairs Wendy Wolford and Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi wrote on Thursday that "students are prohibited from traveling to any international destination for Cornell-related research or scholarship until further notice." The university previously prohibited Cornell-related student travel to only CDC Level 3 areas (mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran).
Faculty and staff are required to register for travel prior to departure of any international travel for Cornell-related research, scholarship or business, according to the letter. Though not prohibited, the university is urging students, faculty and staff to not travel anywhere internationally for personal reasons, specifically for spring break or non-essential matters.
The letter also states that, effective March 9, all "large (more than 100 people), non-essential events or work-related gatherings" will either be postponed or cancelled through April 15.
"This includes events sponsored by the university, colleges, schools, departments or units, as well as student-sponsored events, where a significant number of participants are expected to travel to or from the region for the event," the letter read. "This policy does not include on-campus events where participation is primarily by Cornell audiences."
Students who are currently studying abroad are also being given the option to return stateside and finish their courses online.
For any further updates and/or changes to the university's policies and guidelines, one should visit the following website: https://www.cornell.edu/coronavirus/.
