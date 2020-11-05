construction stock
Glenn Epps

The 100 Block of Corn Street will be closed beginning November 9 during working hours, approximately 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. as crews attempt to install a new storm sewer.

The City warns that during the construction on-street parking in the area will be inaccessible. Construction is expected to end November 13. 

For additional information contact: Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets (607) 272-1718

 

