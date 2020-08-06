The 100 Block of Elm St. will be closed to traffic on Aug. 12. Construction is expected to delay traffic coming from Floral Ave. and Chestnut Ave. Drivers should plan accordingly.
The 100 Block of Elm St. will be closed for construction to repair the street's asphalt surface which was previously removed for storm water repairs.
The city recommends drivers take Elm Street to Chestnut Street to Sunrise Road to Hector Street; or Hector Street to Sunrise Road to Chestnut Street to Elm Street to get around the repair.
The project is scheduled for completion Aug. 14.
For additional information contact: Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets (607) 272-1718
