Southside Community Center’s RIBs and Bike Walk Tompkins will be hosting their second annual community bike sale on Sunday, 8/29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 708 W. Buffalo St. on the Waterfront Trail, next to the Children's Garden offices. Used bikes for kids and adults will be available at affordable prices. BWT and SSCC staff and volunteers will be present to assist with bike selection. All bikes for sale will be safety checked and in ready-to-ride condition.
“We did a small community bike sale together in spring 2020 and the response was very positive," said Margaret Johnson, Bike Walk Tompkins Director. "Our hope this year is to get even more bikes out there where people can use them for active transportation, health and joy.”
While many of the used bikes will come from Southside RIBs, the organizations are looking to receive a few more donated bikes in working order or needing only minor repairs to meet their target of offering 50 bikes for the sale. Those wishing to donate bikes in ready-to-ride or easy-to-fix condition are asked to contact hello@bikewalktompkins.org or call (607) 301-3181 x 1 no later than Friday, 8/27 to arrange for drop off.
