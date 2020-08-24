A water service replacement project has been rescheduled to occur on Aug. 24 at the 300 block intersection of College Ave. and Dryden Rd. The new completion date is set for Aug. 26 around 3 p.m.
The city said that while excavating to connect an existing water service to the new water main in the 300 block of College Avenue on the morning of Aug. 24, crews discovered that both travel lanes will need to be closed to extend the trench to reach some of the piping components.
Impacts are expected for the following areas:
- College Avenue will be closed to thru traffic in the 300 block from Catherine Street to Dryden Road. Detours will be set on the 200 block of College Avenue to divert northbound traffic onto Boole Street, then north on Linden. Southbound traffic at the intersection of College Avenue and Dryden Road will be diverted to Linden Ave.
Drivers should plan accordingly if they are aware that they will be accessing the area for travel. For additional information contact: Erik Whitney, Don Corwin or Scott Gibson, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
