The City announced on Friday that it intends to revert back to standard on-street parking and parking garage rates beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The City added that "additionally, one hour of free parking will no longer be offered in City parking garages."
Parking fees were suspended in response to the NYS PAUSE signed in March by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The City said that with the Tompkins Region now in Phase Four of reopening, in conjunction with the arrival of new residents due to Cornell's reopening, there is an impetus for reverting back to standard on-street and short-term garage parking fees.
Traffic has been unusually congested over the last week as Cornell students and families make their way back to campus and around the city, especially with Aurora St. now designated as streatery.
The City began enforcing .50 cent parking meters on June 26 before the demand on parking spaces Downtown and in Collegetown.
The City of Ithaca continues to maintain the following downtown curbside locations where businesses can conduct short-term curbside delivery service for free while their customers remain in the comfort of their own vehicles:
· Seneca St. and Buffalo St. both near the Dewitt Mall
· Tioga/Seneca St. at the Commons
· Cayuga St. at the Commons
· Green St. in front of Press Bay Alley
For additional questions please contact Eric Hathaway, Director of Transportation and Parking at: ehathaway@cityofithaca.org
