City offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 in observance of the Indigenous Peoples' Day Holiday.
Note that scheduled trash and recycling collection for the week will be delayed by one day (if your regular pick-up date is Monday, your trash will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday pick-up will occur Wednesday, etc.).
