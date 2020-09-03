The City of Ithaca announced that all city facilities will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday this Monday.
Additionally, some city offices will observe closures or limited staffing on Sept. 4.
Garbage pick up will occur one day later than your regularly scheduled pick-up date during the week of the 7. Meaning if your regularly scheduled pick-up day is Monday, your trash will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday pick-up occurs on Wednesday, etc.
Please be sure to contact the department that you would like to conduct business for their availability. http://www.cityofithaca.org/129/Departments
TCAT
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit will also experience changes on Monday. TCAT riders should refer to the Sunday service schedules at when planning their trips on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
In addition, TCAT’s customer service representatives will not be available on the holiday.
- Routes in service are 11S; 14; 14S; 15; 17; 20; 21; 30; 40; 43; 51; 67; 70; 72; Tconnect 77; 90; 92 and 93.
- Route not running are: 10; 11; 13; 13S; 31; 32; 36; 37; 41; 52; 53; 65; 81; 82 and 84.
TCAT routes will revert back to their normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and customer service representatives will be available by phone at (607) 277-RIDE (7433) during their regular weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
