The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, Tompkins County Area Development, City of Ithaca, Ithaca/Tompkins County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Tompkins County Health Department have partnered with Flair Strategic Communications to create a second public service video to promote mask wearing during the COVID-pandemic.
During the video, Mayor Svante Myrick delivers a message that emphasizes the importance of wearing masks and observing proper social-distancing guidelines over a photo/video montage of community members and local business owners dawning their masks at popular Ithaca-sites.
"From the factory floor to the shopkeepers front door," Myrick says in the video. "My mask protest you. Your mask protects me. For the safety everyone around us lets wear face masks together."
Last month, the coordinated effort released its first video encouraging community members to wear masks. The second video includes a few more categories: the friends of Stewart Park, workers at the concierge desk and curbside delivery and pickup attendants; front yard gatherings and open spaces. While the previous categories only said "from everyday frontline and essential workers to everyone going about their day".
The message is meant to convey the imperative of wearing a mask at all times in Ithaca and comes as Ithaca surpasses its nearly two month drop in reported COVID-19 cases. In the last two weeks 1500 percent increase in cases— peaking on Monday at 32.
Recent cases have been attributed to a Fourth of July weekend celebration where no social distancing took place; an individual who traveled out of state without quarantining after returning; one case at a local nursing facility following a routine appointment, and several people who came in contact with one of those individuals.
Tompkins County is currently in Phase Four of reopening and last week Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry to any individual not wearing a mask or face covering in an effort to limit the rise in COVID cases and loosening social distancing behaviors.
Individuals presenting symptoms or exposed to a known positive case should seek testing.
Cayuga Health Sampling Site
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Everyone can continue to take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
- Refrain from traveling to states listed in the New York Travel Advisory.
- Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public.
- Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face coverings must be worn by everyone over age two at all times in public places when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Fines are enforceable for individuals who are in violation of these regulations. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.
- Non-essential gatherings are limited to 50 people for our region, but must comply with distancing and face covering guidance.
- Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
To file a complaint about a business or social gathering click here.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
