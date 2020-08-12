Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Ithaca Fire Department reported to multiple calls of a fire at 1435 Danby Rd., Gospel Church of Ithaca.
South Hill fire engines arrived to the scene to find the building billowing in smoke. Fire Chief John Gaden requested help from Newfield, Brooktondale and Ithaca Fire Departments, according to the report.
Crews extinguished the visible fires before entering the structure where they were able to extinguish the remaining flames. They remained on scene for approx. two hours, according to the report.
No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.
New York State Police and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the cause of the fire.
