During this time of enforced solitude (day 55, if you are counting), historians recommend that people chronicle the events of their daily lives. Not only are diaries and letters a wonderful resource for future historians, but writing is therapeutic. Writing things down helps put events into context and, for some people, helps reduce stress.
Carol Henry, the Candor town historian, is interested in collecting family stories for a new volume of I Remember When. She is collecting stories about “the good old days,” but is also interested in how people are dealing with the pandemic right now.
“From a historian’s perspective, I’d love to see people write about the impact of the pandemic on them and their families,” Henry said. “Especially from people who have dealt with family members or friends who have had COVID. If you’re a farmer, how the pandemic is affecting your daily life and your markets? How are parents dealing with working from home and teaching kids at the same time? What are you doing in our community?” To share your stories, send them to Henry by email (carolhenry@frontiernet.net) or by mail to 90 Dry Brook Road, Willseyville, NY 13864.
So is the town historian documenting the pandemic? The answer is a surprising “no,” though Henry has been busy writing. Right now, she is deep into plotting her next “Connections” novel and has converted the dining room table into her research center.
“I want to know what to expect from them, given any situation they encounter during their journey through their novel before I face my computer,” she said. Instead of writing about her own life, Henry is busy creating the history of her characters, scribbling notes, and pulling together the first chapters.
One person documenting family life during the pandemic is Maryalice Hunt. A teacher in the pre-K and kindergarten classroom at North Spencer Christian Academy, Hunt is preparing learning packets for her students. At the same time, she oversees the education of her own five children, ranging in ages from five to 18. But she finds time to post daily “Coronageddon” observations on Facebook.
Hunt began her “Coronageddon” posts on March 14, right after learning that Candor schools would be closed for four weeks. “When schools were canceled, it didn’t feel like a big deal. But then the library closed…” For Hunt and her children, who are avid readers, losing the library felt like the end of the world.
In her posts, Hunt shows the piles of school packets covering all the furniture in the entryway. She shares the frustrations of getting kids to do said schoolwork. She rejoices in small victories and elaborates on such things as their experiments in making sidewalk chalk, building constructions using toothpicks and gumdrops, and kids helping to make meals.
“I had to take deep breaths and dinner took longer to make than normal, but we didn’t starve and it was delicious,” she wrote. Hunt tries to keep the posts humorous while providing an honest look at family life in these times. She writes about school and shopping (does anyone know where we can get milk?), nature, and faith. She ends every post with, “We still have TP. We are still sane. We are not sick.”
Hunt continues her “Coronageddon” posts because her friends look forward to reading them. “I also hope that seeing what my family is doing will encourage people to be a little more creative and have a little more fun with this time we’ve been given to focus on our families, even if it came to us in a less than preferable way.”
Candor elementary student Eddie Evans is also using digital technology to capture his pandemic observations. The second-grader has a YouTube channel called “Eddies Little Bites” where he shares his love of cooking and, more recently, his passion for Pokemon. During the month of April, he posted a couple of videos in which he answers questions about quarantine, COVID-19, and gives viewers a snappy “social-distancing high-five.” Learning at home came very suddenly, he said. Even though he enjoys the “math monsters” and how teachers are providing gym, music, and art, he would rather go to school where he can interact with his friends and teachers in person. You can find his videos at www.youtube.com/eddieslittlebites.
Some people jot down lists of things they do, some note weather and flowers. Carrie Kerr has found herself writing the occasional poem. “Writing isn’t the way I usually express myself,” she said, noting that between planting and caring for family she does not have much time to journal. Kerr tries to fill her days doing things that bring her joy and hope. Though she does not see herself as a writer, she is already thinking about a second poem.
