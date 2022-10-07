The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8.
Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by former Mayor Svante Myrick in the fall of 2021, released a statement on her resignation saying:
“Across the past year I have been honored to serve as the City of Ithaca’s Chief of Staff. Former Mayor Myrick recruited me to the City in Fall 2021. In support of the City’s organizational stability, I stayed on as part of the Acting Mayor’s interim administration, pending election of a Mayor. I believe that once elected, Ithaca’s Mayor must have the freedom to choose their own Chief of Staff. If elected next month, Mayor Lewis will be well positioned to select a Chief of Staff best suited to achieving her goals for the City.
I would like to thank the Common Council, City Staff, community partners, and City of Ithaca residents for their support and guidance.”
The Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca, Luis Aguirre Torres, also stepped down from his position leading the city's decarbonization and climate Justice initiatives.
Following his decision to step down, Aguirre-Torres said, “It was a difficult but necessary decision. The commitment needed to achieve Net Zero extends to both the community and city leadership, especially when it comes to social Justice issues.” He continued saying, “I love the work and believe we can win this fight. Some painfully disagree and try to stop you.”
These unexpected moves come just weeks before an important election, at the same time as the city is working on crafting its 2023 budget, and as climate activists are pressuring the Common Council to follow through on the priorities laid out in Ithaca Green New Deal.
Acting Mayor Laura Lewis released a statement to The Ithaca Times saying, “I want to thank Luis Aguirre-Torres for his extensive efforts on behalf of the City's sustainability goals. I am grateful that he has spent the past year-and-a-half championing the Ithaca Green New Deal and thank him for the progress that he has made for the City.”
She continued saying, “I am deeply committed to fulfilling the goals of the Ithaca Green New Deal and have great confidence in the City's Planning staff to achieve those goals, particularly Director of Planning Lisa Nicholas and Sustainability Planner Rebecca Evans. I am confident that our search for a new Director of Sustainability will recruit another excellent Director to maintain the City's momentum in achieving our sustainability goals.”
Regarding the resignation of Chief of Staff, Lewis said, “I want to thank Chief of Staff Faith Vavra for her dedicated efforts on behalf of the City during the past year. She was recruited to the City by former Mayor Myrick, and I appreciated her willingness to join my administration when I became Acting Mayor. I also appreciate her recognition that permitting me to select my own Chief of Staff can benefit the City, if I am elected.”
She continued saying, “Faith has been a tireless advocate for the City during her year with us and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
According to Acting Mayor Lewis, she is focusing her search for a new Chief of Staff on candidates who are also suited to serving as City Manager beginning in 2024, should the referendum pass next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.