Chestnut Street between Elm St. and Sunrise Rd. will be closed to all traffic except local traffic Aug. 18–25. Drivers should plan accordingly during trips that would take them in that direction.
The road will be closed for repaving during the construction period and parking will also not be permitted. The city has recommended that drivers use Sunrise Rd. or Elm St. as detours.
For additional information contact Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets at (607) 272-1718. The city has also stated that "by nature" construction is subject to constant change due to inclement weather and/or unexpected events.
