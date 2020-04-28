Cayuga Health announced on April 28 that it will return to executing outpatient elective surgeries in the coming weeks.
Cayuga Medical Center will start performing the surgeries during the week of May 4. Schuyler Hospital will begin during the week of May 12. According to the press release, Cayuga Health meets the state requirements to resume elective surgeries, which are "fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in the county over the past 10 days. Patients also must test negative for COVID-19 before undergoing a surgical procedure."
“For the past seven weeks, COVID-19 has impacted our operation throughout Cayuga Health System. Per the Governor’s announcement last week, our team is preparing, and getting ready. Safety is our first priority on meeting the needs of our elective surgery patients,” Dr. Martin Stallone, President and CEO of Cayuga Health, said in the release. “We are ready and able to resume elective surgery with an adequate supply of PPE, all infection control measures will be followed, and safety monitoring is already in place to make sure our patients are safe. Our team in surgical services has been working hard over the past several weeks to prepare for the reopening of outpatient elective surgeries and we are ready to resume.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.