Cayuga Health announced on Monday that it has launched a Coronavirus Tracking Tool on the Cayuga Health System website. The tool includes up-to-date statistical data providing official numbers as they are released by the Cayuga Health Sampling Center in Ithaca, NY.
“We are very pleased to be able to present this useful data to our local communities in order for our entire community to be able to monitor the ongoing evolution of this pandemic,” Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health said.
The tool will track of COVID-19 tests taken at the CH Mass Sampling Center, cases, hospitalizations, deaths, age and gender, along with Cayuga Health hospital capacity, supplies, and future planning as it pertains to COVID-19 and the greater surrounding communities. Officials will update the site periodically as significant changes occur demographic numbers.
The Sampling Center will also include data results from the following counties: Broome, Cayuga, Cortland, Chemung, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga [NY], Tompkins and Yates.
In a statement, Cayuga Health said that due to the flow of students returning to Cornell University, Ithaca College, and other colleges around the area, they have noticed an uptick, which was expected. Stallone said that the Health Center has been able to keep up with testing demands due to help from Rheonix Inc., its mass sampling center and its mobile testing unit.
“Our state-of-the-art laboratory at Cayuga Medical Center and our experienced laboratory professionals and board-certified pathologists offer a level of service comparable to much larger facilities,” Stallone said.
The Mass Sampling Center is located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road. It is available for pre-scheduled drive through testing from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Testing costs for individuals who don't meet the standard criteria for being tested: exhibiting symptoms, coming in contact with someone with symptoms, having been exposed in the last 14 days or holding essential worker status is still $99.
The Cayuga Health Coronavirus Tracking data can be found at https://cayugahealthsystem.org/coviddata/. Cayuga Health is encouraging anyone to share the link as a reference tool during the pandemic.
Cayuga Health has conducted over 65,000 tests to-date during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.