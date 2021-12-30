Winners Circle Project (WCP) Executive Director Pius Kayiira, in collaboration with Cops, Kids and Toys Director Bill Apgar, teamed up to send clothes and toys to Kentucky Dec. 17, just in time for Christmas. Pickup was at 9 a.m. at 320 Elm St., Ithaca.
WCP is amidst their third year and currently has programs in place at high schools in Candor, Waverly and Owego, New York. Amidst a path of steady growth, WCP has been meticulously designed to inspire fresh, young, innovative minds through STEAM programs embedded in the exciting world of car racing. Through our work, the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math come alive for our students through, on, and beyond the race track!
Throughout the course of one academic year, high school students will build a Cobra MK4 race car from the ground up. Using a project-based curriculum created by WCP, a Factory Five ‘build-trained’ teacher will guide the students on their journey of learning through every aspect of the process.
The program is focused on more than simply the mechanics of the build, but what it takes to develop an entire racing team—a business. WCP students participate in activities and classes designed to introduce them to an array of fields including marketing, journalism, video production and public relations—allowing the exploration of previously undiscovered areas of strength and opportunities for growth.
A thread of social emotional development topics is also included and workshops are incorporated to ensure that the needs of the whole student are addressed.
Through shared experiences, students understand the connection between the car building and race production; including the complex structure of professionals that work in a range of different careers.
Field trips, guest speakers and opportunities to shadow professionals in their fields of interest keep students engaged and excited to participate. Additionally, internship opportunities, as well as a continued professional career path through Alfred State College’s Motorsports Program are available.
At the end of each school year, our students have the incredible opportunity to compete with other schools and watch their cars in action at the World Famous Watkins Glen International! Visit them today at winners-circle.org.
