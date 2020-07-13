Suzanne Johnson, a resident of Willseyville for over 16 years, is inviting women to take gardening apprenticeship classes with her. One weekend a month for six months for the past three years, women have been taking gardening apprenticeship classes with Johnson. In these classes the women learned to store beautiful, organic vegetables for winter, tried new foods and teas, and learned to make herbal medicines to heal themselves and their loved ones and to sit quietly in the woods and hear the birds and interpret their language; they even enjoyed a monthly fire under the stars.
Due to the pandemic, Johnson was forced to cancel the 2020 gardening apprenticeship classes but is still looking at maybe holding shorter, one-day classes. Many of the women who had signed up for the 2020 classes have already committed to doing them next year.
Johnson was born and raised in Maryland near Washington, DC. She graduated high school from Sandy Spring Friend’s School, a Quaker School. She went on to Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY, for a couple of years and then to the University of Maryland for another year, earning a degree in philosophy.
From there she moved to San Francisco and attended the San Francisco City College, earning a degree in Liberal Arts. She also studied Herbalism, took survival and training classes, learned to build shelters and recognize bird calls, and so much more, feeling the call for more natural living and a deeper understanding of nature.
After living in California for about 10 years, she would meet and marry her spouse and they would dream of a more natural homestead, searching for more open land while in California but eventually moving to New York and settling in the Willseyville area.
For over 15 years Johnson would also work for Green Star Cooperative Market in Ithaca, a natural food store where she continued her education. Her spouse, Jeff Joseph, would start his woodworking business as well, building handmade furniture, as Johnson worked on creating her dream of Wildmoon Homesteading.
After 20 years of gardening experience, 23 years working in the natural food business, and over a decade making medicines and practicing primitive skills, she was able to start Wildmoon Homesteading for reconnecting to the earth, rebalancing your energy, and revitalizing your spirit.
“Wildmoon Harvesting is a place for women to learn skills to better care for and nourish themselves, loved ones, and the earth,” Johnson said. “Through learning about food growing, cooking, storing, wild crafting, and primitive skills we connect with the cycles of the seasons, moon phases, and our own cycles. What better way to empower and strengthen ourselves, create more nourishing food, get exercise outside and save money?”
Johnson is a vendor that brings some of her homegrown herbs and other garden items to the Candor Farmers’ Market on Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
If any women are interested in some possible day classes or have some other suggestions; please contact Johnson at her home (607) 659-5995 or her cell phone at (386) 562-1252; or e-mail her at wildmoonhomesteading@gmail.com.
Johnson, like so many of us, is contemplating the next step as we cautiously open up in this area after our “pandemic pause.”
While contemplating her next move, Johnson is also working part time at Heartstone Center of Earth Essentials in Van Etten, learning more about the secrets the earth has to offer to those taking time to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.