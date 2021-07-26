Ulysses S. Grant came to Spencer on July 16 and gave a very interesting talk on the years of his presidency. He smoked his trademark cigar, answered many questions, and told many stories from his life—not limited to his years as President. Grant was dressed in period costume, complete with top hat. He was portrayed by Living History re-enactor Kenneth Serfass and brought to Spencer by the Spencer Historical Society.
Why US Grant? Serfass said he has been fascinated with Grant from the time he was just eight years old and has spent his lifetime reading books, personal papers, letters, military orders, and other documents from Grant’s life. He has a wealth of information and stories immediately available to share. After speaking for an hour, he indicated he was willing to stop as folks might want to leave, but the questions that followed kept him under the Bingo pavilion at Nichols park for another hour.
One question a member of the audience wanted to know was how he got his name and what the “S” stands for? Grant was born Hiram Ulysses Grant because his mother wanted Hiram and his father wanted a Greek hero’s name, hence the Ulysses. He actually went from being Hiram to Ulysses officially when he enrolled at West Point. Grant had no ambition to enter the army or attend West Point, but his father wanted him to get a good education and West Point was free for cadets. Someone owed him a favor, which resulted in Grant being nominated to attend West Point. When he went to sign in at West Point there had been a mix-up in names as listed and Grant either enrolled as Ulysses S. Grant or went home, as they did not recognize the name of Hiram U. Grant. From that day on he was Ulysses S. Grant. The “S” was assigned by the clerk signing him in and never stood for any name, but was just a stand-alone “S” for the rest of his life.
Grant’s first love was horses and he was known for his special way with horses—able to handle horses that others could not. He still holds the record at West Point for jumping a horse. He also loved speed and was known for racing horses or carriages, a habit he indulged his entire life, even in Washington. One day he was driving a horse and phaeton carriage in Georgetown at a very reckless speed and a police officer stopped him to give him a ticket. The policeman was a freedman, a black American who had been enslaved before the Civil War. When the policeman saw who he had stopped, the President, he did not want to issue a ticket, collect the $25 fine, or impound the horse and carriage as the law required. Grant insisted, but the policeman kept trying to refuse. In the end, Grant paid his fine and got his horse and carriage back the next day. He freely admitted he was in the wrong as he did love to drive as fast as the horse could go.
The first time Grant ever saw his future wife, Julia, he was attracted to her because she was not riding side saddle but astride with her feet in the stirrups. She also jumped a creek as he watched. He was very interested in meeting her and in time they were married. As one might imagine, Julia was a woman of strong beliefs, ready to express them, and was a full partner in their marriage. They had four children together, all of whom lived to adulthood.
Although the official topic of Grant’s talk on July 16 was his presidency and the politics during those years, questions from the audience were mostly about other topics. For someone who wants to learn more about Grant’s life, he recommended Ulysses S. Grant, whose motto was “Let us have peace,” by Clifford Smyth. He did not recommend reading every biography on Ulysses S. Grant, as he found one in particular with “too many things wrong.” For anyone interested in having him speak as Grant to a group, Serfass can be reached at (201) 320-7454, gburggrant@gmail.com or USGrantinLivinghistory.com .
