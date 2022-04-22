At the April 12 meeting of the Candor Town Board, those present learned that the Candor Village Court has disbanded, leaving Candor Town to straighten out the cases, paperwork and etc.
Candor Town Justice Mari Townsend was present and stated that the village had decided to dissolve its court over 18 months ago but never communicated that to the town. Townsend went on to talk about her run for Tioga County Judge, and her qualifications and experience.
The Candor Village Court has left tickets to process; open arrests and other errors; and all the cases will have to be straightened out before they can be transferred to the town. The records are stored at the village and town hall; and the Village Court Clerk requested help to get everything straightened out. The board agreed to allow her to get some help for a period of time at $13.70 an hour.
Candor Historian Carol Henry was on hand to talk to the board about putting funds back in the budget that used to be allocated for the Candor Historical Society. She went on to report on insurance mandates for the Candor History Center; and would appreciate the $2,000 that was formerly in the budget.
The historical society has been working on getting grants; and have managed to secure some helping with items such as insulation, improvements to the porch; and currently an item being investigated is handicapped restrooms. Resident Dick Zavatto pointed out that a lot of volunteers have done work to improve the center as well as cataloging the items inside and helping those doing searches such as family genealogy.
Henry reported she has been the Candor historian for about 27 years; and all her files are at the Candor History Center.
Supervisor Bill Strosahl commented the board will take a look at the budget and the list of items Henry had presented to them.
Dave Astorina, member of Candor Forward, was on hand and reported he and other members are putting out more flower pots for the daffodils. “Candor needs to keep moving in the right direction; we need to put some effort in to get folks to stop in Candor.”
Curtis Hammond of Candor EMS was on hand to give a report and stated in March it had 65 incidents; and 43 were billable calls; with an average time of two minutes and 20 seconds to get to a call. As of March it had only used up 6 percent of its payroll; and mentioned its Mother’s Day Barbecue coming up on May 8; which has always been a good fundraiser for the EMS.
Hammond also reported the junior program is up and running with three students involved, and the electrical work needed at the EMS building has been done and is ready for final inspection.
The board approved six additional hours for town clerk Carol Irizarry starting on April 19 and approved a transfer of $3,000 from the contingency fund to code enforcement for Jim Douglas who has been helping train the new Code Enforcement Officer, and also subbing for him while he has been on vacation.
Board member Jim Brixey opened all the mowing bids received by the board; and it decided to hire RP Lawn and Landscape to do the cemetery mowing (eight cemeteries, about four times, and $185 each for any additional needed); and All Scapes was approved for mowing around the Candor Town Hall at $110 per mowing. Next, the board is looking for bids for work needed on the town hall roof.
The board approved the 2021 Justice Audit as everything came out alright.
After needing some clarification to the contract between the dog control officer and Stray Haven, it was approved that Stray Haven will take care of the unmanageable dogs. If needed, euthanization will be an extra cost to the town of about $50 to $60.
The highway committee reported it had no news on a new truck it had ordered; and the State of NY has not finished its budget as yet so the highway department has no idea of the amount of CHIPS funding it will be receiving.
The town Planning Board has finished the SEQR for the solar farm on Aman’s property and updated the board of appeals laws. It is also working on the emergency preparedness plan.
Engineer Murray submitted to get funds from the Bridge NY Resolution for the Prospect Valley Bridge. The LaBella Design for the bridge was approved; and 95 percent of the funds needed will be federal funds, with the town only having to pay five percent.
Under new business, Strosahl reported on an electronic recycling and paper shredding event being held in June in conjunction with the village. A tire clean up is also being planned for June by the town as well. More definite information to come.
