Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.