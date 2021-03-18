With 2020 now behind the citizens of Tioga County, Legislature Chair Martha Sauerbrey gave her state of the county address during Tioga’s Legislative Worksession meeting on March 9, during which she addressed COVID-19, expressed thanks to those who worked hard, and discussed future plans for 2021.
Before Sauerbrey gave her address, the Legislature took the time to address the late Frank S. Lopke, founder and former owner of F.S. Lopke, Inc. Lopke passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 84 due to COVID-19-related complications. In a recognition resolution signed by Sauerbrey and read by Legislator Michael Roberts, the Legislature recognized “[Lopke’s] longstanding accomplishments as a Tioga County businessman, lifelong community member, and generous benefactor to countless people and organizations.” Roberts read, “Mr. Lopke is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara, four children, and nine grandchildren,” some of who joined Roberts at the podium as he read the resolution. “Through Mr. Lopke’s keen business sense and leadership, F.S. Lopke Contracting, Inc. has over 200 valued employees and is one of the top sand and gravel producing companies in the United States,” Roberts read. The family graciously accepted their copy of the resolution.
Sauerbrey chose to focus the main portion of her address on the events of 2020, focusing heavily on COVID-19. 2020 had started on a high note with the county having secured a contract to upgrade its badly needed emergency communications system. COVID-19 then struck, and everything came to a standstill. Sauerbrey touched on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s quarantine lockdown and how 50 percent of the County’s workforce was sent home. But in spite of the limitations brought on by COVID-19, the individuals within the county’s government continued to work together to ensure the continuous function of services.
Tioga’s Mental Health Department stepped up to offer tele-health sessions for individuals. The Public Works team took care of many needs, such as accommodating space restrictions and traffic flows, and road crews and maintenance workers continued their work despite the pandemic. Social Services “stood like a fortress,” ready to provide services and support to citizens during the pandemic. The Board of Elections ensured that a series of elections, including a presidential election, operated as normally as circumstances would allow. Tioga Career Center helped with unemployment benefits and create jobs. Overall, Sauerbrey issued a thank you to all county employees for being great team members, for the long hours, for their patience on changing rules, and mostly for their commitment to the county. She also wanted to give a special thanks to the Public Health Department and those working within it, such as Director Lisa McCafferty, doctors and nurses, and contact tracers.
Sauerbrey mentioned that following the death of George Floyd, Cuomo announced in May, 2020, that all municipalities with a police force were to participate in a police reform and reinvention collaborative, aimed at restoring relationships between police and the communities they served. Tioga County has already submitted their plan to Albany. Cuomo had also declared that every county must create their own pandemic operations plan so that counties are prepared for the possibility of a future pandemic. Tioga’s plan was passed during the meeting that day after Sauerbrey’s address. She continued on to address the fire that destroyed Taylor Garbage’s recycling facility, and while a new deal could not be made with Taylor, private recycling businesses have stepped up to meet the demand, and recycling continues.
Sauerbrey ended her address by looking to 2021. Tioga’s Industrial Development Agency is moving forward with their Owego Gardens II plan that started in December 2020, manufacturing companies are looking at Tioga County as a source of opportunity, and plans to upgrade the County’s emergency communications system are still being pursued.
Real Property & Assessment Rolls Administrative Assistant Steven Palinosky approached the podium to address the second graduating class of Tioga’s Institute for Advancement, “a program designed to build leadership skills, to provide technical information and to prepare individuals for future opportunities within Tioga County Government,” as stated on the Tioga County Legislative Clerk’s News page. The program first started in 2018, and with the passing of 2020, it saw its second graduating class of 18 people. The graduates received a standing ovation and met outside after Sauerbrey’s address for photos.
Standard reinstatements of officials and regular business followed the main portions of the meeting, all of which should be available in detail on the County Legislature’s website in the meeting agenda. The Legislature holds its official meeting every Tuesday of the first full week of each month.
