Drug Take Back Event
On Saturday April 24, 2021, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Trinity Casa House and participated in the semi-annual National Drug Take Back Event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The event, which was held at 72 North Avenue in the Village of Owego, and at 41 N. Main Street in the Village of Spencer, was a success.
The total amount of unused and unwanted medications collected in a four-hour period was approximately 200 pounds.
On Tuesday April 27, 2021, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office delivered approximately 660 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription and non-prescription medications to an incinerator facility in Syracuse for destruction.
The total amount destroyed included items collected from the medication drop box at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, as well as drug take back events.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for providing tips and information leading to the recovery of the above vehicle—a 2004 Honda Accord color burgundy.
The vehicle was recovered in the Town of Nichols on April 27, 2021. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.