Masonry in Tioga County was recorded with a visit in 1804 by Lansing White, a Circuit judge, to the Gridley homestead in West Candor. In 1825, the home was positively identified as the birthplace of Tioga County Masonry where Masonic symbols were prominently displayed over the fireplace, by Dr. Earl A. Bates, of Danforth Lodge #957, Syracuse, a member of the Library and Museum Committee of Cornell University. By 1823, Mount Olive Lodge #353 was formed in Candor with Jacob Willsey as Worshipful Master.