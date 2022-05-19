At the May 10 meeting of the Tioga County Legislature a resolution was passed approving the mortgage tax distribution as follows: Barton, $32,036.18 dollars; Berkshire $8,261.14; Candor (town) $23,609.77; Candor (village) $6,394.82; Newark Valley (town) $22,829.22; Newark Valley (village) $5,888.45; Nichols (town) $10,680.63; Nichols (village) $2,119.07; Owego (town) $150,596.65; Owego (village) $18,107.88; Richford $8,730.79; Spencer (town) $18,082.95; Spencer (village) $4,111.77; Tioga $31,593.94; and Waverly $27,330.60 for a total of $370,373.86.
Another resolution passed by the legislature apportioned forfeiture of crime proceeds for drug enforcement activities in the amount of $1,300. Also approved appropriation of funds and transfer of funds for the mental hygiene budget.
An amendment was made to the 2022 budget for social services. The Tioga County Department of Social Services plans to advertise the availability of Day Care Assistance to the eligible working families of Tioga County. The Office of Children and Family Services has approved the direct charge of these expenses with 100 percent reimbursement.
The Tioga County Public Health Department has received funding from the NYS Association of County Health Officials in the amount of $1,785, and a resolution was passed to amend its 2022 budget.
The space that was previously occupied by CCE in the County Office Building is currently being remodeled by building and grounds staff. There is a need to upgrade the existing HVAC system in that space along with some HVAC work in the DMV office so its budget was amended and a transfer of $250,000 to Public Works was approved.
Another bid was awarded for HVAC work for the County Office Building to Postler & Jaeckle Corporation not to exceed $246,900.
The Veterans Administration (VA) is offering SSG Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grants for up to $750,000 per year and renewable for up to two additional years to assist communities in implementing a public health approach and the legislature passed a resolution allowing Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency to pursue this grant application to help establish, expand, strengthen and maintain suicide prevention and intervention services in Tioga County.
The legislature authorized to renew the contract with TK Elevator at a cost of $16,140 for the first year to maintain and service the elevators for Tioga County owned elevators.
A bid was awarded to R. DeVincentis Construction, Inc. for bridge preventative maintenance in the amount of $285,000.
Legislature approved the board of elections hiring Charles W. Truman, Jr. and Kenneth I. Smith as part time drivers for voting machine transportation, one Republican and one Democrat, at a rate of $15 an hour.
Shawn Nalepa and John Bezirganian were reappointed as members to the Community Services Board. Eileen Selnekovic was appointed as director at large to the Tioga County Soil & Water Conservation District Board due to the passing of Ronald E. Dougherty.
A recognition resolution was passed for Betty Chilson for her 24 years of dedicated service to the Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene. Legislator William Standinger read and presented Chilson with the resolution, calling her a “dedicated, loyal and professional employee for Tioga County.”
Several executive proclamations were passed by the legislature, starting with naming May 2022 as American Stroke Month in Tioga County. Legislature Standinger read the proclamation; and reported on his personal experience with a stroke in 2009. “Stroke is a leading cause of serious long term disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the US, and more than 20 citizens of Tioga County experience them each year.”
May 2022 has also been proclaimed as End Food Waste Month. According to the US Department of Agriculture, between 30 percent and 40 percent of the food supply in the US ends up as food waste.
The month of May 2022 has also been proclaimed Military Caregiver Month. Tioga County has 3,475 veterans living here, many of whom have serious service connected disabilities requiring the care of another person. Many of these caregivers have no formal training and average 20 to 30 hours per week caring for America’s heroes; the isolation, stress and strain can be overwhelming for these spouses, partners, mothers, sisters, aunts and others.
May 2022 is also Elder Abuse Prevention Month and Foster Care Recognition Month. There are 45 children in foster care in Tioga County, and 36 of these children are in foster homes, with 15 being in relative foster home placements.
Mental Health Awareness Month is May 2022, and May 1 to 5, 2022, is proclaimed as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week in Tioga County.
