At the March 15 monthly meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, Local Law No. 3 of 2022 was adopted by the Legislature.
This local law repeals and replaces Local Law No. 1 of 2022 that amended Local Law No. 3 of 2017 to authorize the County of Tioga to impose an additional surcharge of one dollar to the current surcharges, which are applied to both wireless and traditional telephone services for a period of 10 years.
The charge applied for prepaid and monthly wireless devices is increased from thirty cents ($.30) to one dollar and thirty cents ($1.30). The charge for traditional phone services through telephone service providers and Voice Over IP services is increased from 35 cents to $1.35. This law provides for these fees to return to their prior level after this law’s expiration.
Another resolution passed by the legislature authorized execution of cooperative agreements between the Law Department, ITCS, Sheriff, Public Health, DSS and Mental Hygiene.
Tioga County has implemented a Direct Charge Pilot Program, which will maximize State reimbursement for legal and IT expenses while eliminating the administrative burden charging all departments for the expenses.
Part 6000 of the NYS Register, which governs medical and physical standards for law enforcement recruits, was revised in late 2021, and a significant change was made to the psychological testing regulations to now require examination by a Psychologist or Psychiatrist certified in New York State.
The Legislature authorized the Chair of the Legislature to enter into a contract with Public Safety Psychology retroactive to March 7 at a cost of $325 per exam.
The Tioga County Legislature awarded the Talcott Street Bridge Construction contract to R. DeVincentis Construction Co, Inc; Binghamton, NY cost not to exceed $378,000.
A resolution passed authorized an increase in administering mortgage tax by the Tioga County Clerk as approved by NYS Department of Taxation and Finance. The clerk has been authorized to increase the mortgage expense to be $150,774 for the period of April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
Authorization was passed for Economic Development and Planning to submit a grant application to NYS CDBG-CV Cares Act Program. Racker intends to construct a 15,000 SF non-profit hub on a 1.6 acre parcel on North Depot Street in the Village of Owego estimated to cost $5,824,000 that will address an abundance of needs in Tioga County for the vulnerable and underserved populations disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The Tioga County Legislature will hold a public hearing for community input in regards to the current Community Development Block Grant project in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium for the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., on Thursday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
Authorization was also passed for Economic Development and Planning to submit a grant application to NYS CDBG-CV Cares Act Program for Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for upgrades and expansion of the existing HVAC system at the Countryside Community Center located at 9 Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego. This is to provide ventilation throughout the entire building, enhance air filtration and sanitize air to keep vulnerable populations safe, improve air quality and reduce transmission of airborne illnesses and risk of exposure. Tioga Opportunities also intends to install a 24kx generator at the Nichols Schoolhouse apartments located at 84 Cady Ave in Nichols to power the complex’s common room so that in the event of a power outage residents could power necessary medical equipment, charge personal items and prepare food. The grant application is in the amount of $300,000.
The public hearing for community input on this grant application will be held at the County Office Building, 56 Main St., in Owego, on Thursday, March 24, at 10:05 a.m.
A request by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency was approved to pursue a grant knows as the NY Cares Up Grant. If the grant is awarded they would receive $70,000 to be used to set up and implement a model national program called the Expiration Term of Service –Sponsorship Program. This community based program serves to assist transitioning service members and veterans as they shift from military to civilian life.
Vera Lin Layman was appointed Election Commissioner for the Republican Party retroactive effective February 28 through December 31, 2022 at the annual salary of $49,749.
Thomas Mullen was appointed to the Board of Ethics; and William Simmons was appointed to the Tioga County Board of Health. Larissa Pierce was reappointed to the Community Services Board. Jon Ward and Marcia Kiechle were reappointed to the Tioga County Local Development Corporation.
The legislature passed recognition resolutions in honor of Sheri M. McCall for her 24 years of dedicated service; Bernadette Toombs for her 23 years of dedicated service; Bethany O’Rourke for her 24 years of dedicated service; Sherri Harris for her 25 years of dedicated service; and William White for his 21 years of dedicated service.
Two executive proclamations were passed; March 2022 was named National Nutrition Month; and April 4 to April 10, 2022 has been named Public Health Week.
