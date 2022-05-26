May was a month filled with accomplishments for the members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 6, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers Micah Marshall, Brandon Roe and Dalton Russell graduated from the Chenango County Corrections Academy.
The academy was located at the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office in Norwich and started on March 9.
The participants were instructed on such topics as Penal and Corrections Law, Defensive Tactics and Firearms.
Brandon Roe won the Most Improved Shooter Award for the class.
Dalton Russell received his certificate from his father, David Russell, who also serves as a Corrections Officer at the Tioga County Jail.
Then later this month deputy sheriffs and civilian staff from sheriffs’ offices around the state attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Civil School, held recently in Albany, and Ladd Dawson of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office attended the two-week long day training program.
All sheriffs have civil law enforcement functions, including the service of process and enforcement of judgments and other court orders and mandates.
The school provides participants with training in the latest advances in civil law enforcement and a forum to discuss current civil law enforcement issues and share best practices.
