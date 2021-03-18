“The squad saved us, let’s save them” was the theme of a presentation done by former Candor Town Supervisor Bob Riggs at the regular meeting of the Candor Town Board on March 9, 2021.
The Candor EMS Squad started 57 years ago by the Candor American Legion. In the early days of the squad, Riggs remarked, if a call came in, anyone sitting around the Legion would respond by jumping in the hearse they were using and rush the person in need to the hospital. All volunteers back then had very little (if any) training.
For most of the 57 years the squad was still comprised of volunteers getting more and more training as they acquired a building of their own, ambulances, and more equipment. But in current times it is getting harder and harder to get volunteers, and the training required is not even held in Tioga County.
Updated equipment and training is mandated, yet the State of New York does not provide any funding in these areas, leaving the squad to try to get grants and hold fundraisers, which the pandemic has made even more difficult.
Riggs stated the problem of not enough volunteers is a nationwide problem, so the EMTs are paid. Even with paid responders there are different levels; for instance, a paramedic has had two years of training.
Kelly Starkweather, a member of the squad, talked about a call that came into Candor. EMS responded, but an ALS, which is an EMT with Advanced Life Support skills, was needed, so a neighboring squad needed to be called. Calls have had to be dropped due to lack of staff or staff being out responding to another call.
After reviewing many of the numbers in their budget and a deficit in their reserve, the conversation turned to what the Town of Candor can do to help keep the squad’s service. “If they can’t make up their reserve, the squad could go bankrupt,” Riggs said.
The discussion seemed to lean toward the first option, which is to have the EMS contract with the Town of Candor, which would allow the Candor EMS to continue operating. A possible two-year contract is being worked on, looking into what the town would need to do if they should need to go over the tax cap. They discussed holding a public hearing to learn how the town residents feel about the issue. The board voted on the advice of their legal counsel to consult with lawyer/EMT Brad Pensky, who has done consulting in similar cases, helping communities to figure out the best way to continue the much needed service.
The Candor Emergency Squad is also exploring other avenues to help with the funding needed, such as grants. During the presentation, which was being shown over Zoom, they also received calls from residents of the town who talked about how the squad saved them in an emergency situation.
As the rest of the town board meeting continued, the minutes of the last meeting were approved, along with vouchers.
In the buildings and grounds committee report, the roof leaking slightly at the town hall was reportedly due to a buildup of ice and snow on the solar panels on the roof. The plan is to remove the solar panels and investigate to determine if any more repairs will be needed.
Kevin Noble, Superintendent of Candor Highway Department, reported on ordering a 10-wheeler and looking into graders (all already budgeted for), and the board proposed even looking into leasing some of the equipment.
Supervisor Bill Strosahl brought up the highway department renting a couple of road sweepers to get rid of the sand and salt on the roads used so much this winter.
George William on the Cemeteries Committee reported on running ads soon to get bids for mowing the cemetery as well as the grounds around town hall.
Under old business, the board approved using Labella Engineer Consultants to submit an application to Bridge NY at a cost of $1,000.
The board received an annual support request from Tioga County REAP, and the board voted to send support in the amount of $1,040 a year.
Tentative plans were discussed to hold a tire cleanup, paper shredding, and electronics drop off, possibly sharing with the Village of Candor. Nothing definite is settled at this time with more details to come later.
Candy Ross was appointed to the Candor Planning Board to replace Pete Ward. The Planning Board is currently working on a new law covering dead end roads.
