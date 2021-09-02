Good news for Southern Tier wine and beer enthusiasts: Madrona Tasting Room, based in Chenango Forks, just announced at last weekend’s Gusto Fest in Endicott that it will offer two brand-new locations next year.
Madrona Tasting Room, located at the site of a former winery on County Road 1 in Chenango Forks, will offer even more of its signature New York State-made wine, beer, and spirits at new locations in Endicott’s Little Italy neighborhood as well as in Downtown Owego.
Madrona specializes in curating the top-rated wine, beer and liquors made here in New York State and offers all the flavors of a statewide tasting tour from the comfort of a nearby location. Fans of the company’s Chenango Forks location should expect even more of what they love about Madrona in its new locations, which will offer its broad selection of beverages, small plates, and fun atmosphere.
“We at Madrona are so excited that our concept has resonated with the community, and are thrilled to bring our vision to life in Endicott and Owego,” said site manager Amanda Lee.
“Our mission is to offer the Southern Tier Region a unique experience that supports local and small businesses in the style of a tasting room,” states the Madrona website. “For the past decade, our beautiful state has vastly grown in the farm winery, brewery and distillery industries. During this time of growth, our ability to travel and support these new businesses has become increasingly limited.
“For almost two years we searched for the perfect property that would allow us to bring our vision to life. When the only local winery decided to close its doors in December 2019, we knew it was the perfect opportunity. As supporters of both local and small businesses, our focus will be to assist as many as we can on their path to success, by offering their products in both our beverage and gift shop inventory.”
