Tioga County has released a list of guidelines to help residents safety enjoy Halloween this year.
They are asking that people not participate in Halloween parties or trick-or-treating if they are under a precautionary quarantine, mandatory quarantine, or isolation order from their local health department.
If you are currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have had any symptoms in the last three days, do not participate in Halloween festivities outside of your home this year.
It is recommended that families trick-or-treat with those they live with.
If you do go out, remain six feet apart from people not in your household.
Avoid toughing your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Wear a mask covering over your mouth and nose, even under your Halloween mask.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.
Use hand sanitizer frequently while trick-or-treating.
Wash your hands when returning home and before you enjoy your candy.
Parents
Parents are asked to encourage neighbors to participate in alternative trick-or treating, such as drive-by trick-or-treating or in a car parade.
“Talk with your children about safety and social distancing guideline and expectations,” the county’s press release states. “Encourage your children to unwrap candy, throw out the wrapper, and wash their hands before eating it.”
As always, carry a flashlight if trick-or-treating after dark.
Home Owners
Do not hand out candy if you are sick or under a quarantine.
If you do hand out candy, wear a face covering over both your mouth and nose.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Consider alternative ways to hand out candy, such as a drive-around with candy being passed to you in your vehicle, or leaving candy spread out on a disinfected table.
If handing out candy from your front door, consider the following:
Use duct tape or chalk to mark six-food lines on the front of your home and leading to the driveway/front door.
Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.
Halloween Parties
Consider alternative gatherings such as parties on a virtual platform or a car parade. If you’re hosting an in-person event, please consider the following: limit the guest list to family and close friends, and keep the list under 50.
Ask guests not to attend if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have been exposed to a positive case in the last 14 days.
Encourage all guests to maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth.
Move the party outside if possible.
Clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces, particularly in bathrooms and food preparation spaces. If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
